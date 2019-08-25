Becky Lynch Reacts to Taylor Swift’s New Song, ‘The Man’

Pop singer Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, Lover, on Friday and wound up catching the attention of reigning Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The album’s fourth track, titled “The Man,” features the lyric “If I were a man, I’d be The Man.” “The Man” herself gave her two cents on the song.

A woman can be The Man. I am that woman. #IamTheMan https://t.co/ZpcbsQIAfJ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 23, 2019

Lynch went into detail about how she came up with the nickname, which she’s been using for roughly a year name, in an interview with PEOPLE back in April.

“When we look at different sports, we look at this in the industry here, any industry, you need a top person, the person of exceptional ability who is usually referred to as ‘The Man,’” Lynch said. “They’re the man, and up until now, the man has usually been a man.”

“But when I rolled up, when I took that top spot, when I said, ‘I’m the top dog, I’m the top star, I’m the face of this company,’ I am now ‘The Man,’ and that’s how it came about,” she added.

Lynch made headlines earlier in the week when she and Seth Rollins announced that they were engaged.

“Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life,” Lynch wrote, posting a photo of herself embracing Rollins with an engagement ring on her finger.

The pair made their relationship public earlier in the year, which eventually led to WWE making it apart of their television product by having the two team up and defend both of their titles in a mixed tag match at Extreme Rules.

After the feud with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans was over, Lynch admitted she wasn’t a fan of how WWE stated that she and Rollins were a couple over and over on television.

“The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that,” Lynch said in an interview with BarnBurner Radio. “And if you know we’re in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn’t know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don’t want to see ‘The Man’ needing a man. They don’t want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we’re two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, ‘Ok, I’ve got your back, you’ve got my back, let’s do this. Let’s beat the bejesus out of these people,’ that’s cool.

“When it’s all about our freaking relationship and that’s forced, nobody was into that. Am I wrong? No everybody was like, ‘We get it! We don’t need to be told, shut the hell up!’ Sometimes I think over-explain things where it’s just like, let’s let people make their own minds and then whatever opinions they have, that’s their opinion,” she added. “And let’s go with that.”

