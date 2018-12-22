Becky Lynch Spends Holiday Training with Conor McGregor’s MMA Coach

This weekend, most WWE stars have gone for a relaxing holiday with their families. Becky Lynch is the same, though her idea of “relaxing” might be slightly different.

The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is home in Dublin, Ireland, but while enjoying the holidays, she has taken the opportunity to hook-up with a renowned MMA coach for some training. That man is John Kavanagh, trainer of MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With “The Man” visiting the Straight Blast Gym, Kavanagh documented the occasion on Instagram. He noted that he and Lynch worked on “armbar defence and some sneaky counter throws.” He added “2019 gonna be her year.”

Lynch also documented her session at SBG, writing on Twitter:

“While the rest of the division is on break and painting each others toenails, The Man is back around Dublin teaching and learning, working and improving. Any 1% chance Ronnie had of beating me is gone. My Christmas will be smashing that little weirdo in 2019.”

While the rest of the division is on break and painting each others toenails, The Man is back around Dublin teaching and learning, working and improving. Any 1% chance Ronnie had of beating me is gone. My Christmas will be smashing that little weirdo in 2019. pic.twitter.com/DsfmXbm52O — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 22, 2018

Speaking of Conor McGregor, it appears the friendship between he and Lynch continues to grow stronger (though the two have yet to meet in person). Lynch has hinted in the past that she would like the Irish MMA superstar to appear at WrestleMania 35 this spring, and with McGregor a noted wrestling fan, anything seems possible. The two have traded comments via Twitter in recent months, and the budding friendship lead to a gift exchange between the two stars.

Lynch took to Instagram to show off her gift from McGregor, a bottle of his new Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, with the caption “Christmas off to a proper start.”