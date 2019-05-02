Latest Rumors on Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

After winning the main event of WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch will defend both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at Money in the Bank on May 19. But while “The Man” is busy appearing on both brands, backstage the WWE creative team is apparently already working on her next WrestleMania match.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lynch is not currently slotted to face either Charlotte Flair nor Ronda Rousey in a rematch in Tampa in April 2020.

“Not that this won’t change 25 times in the next year, but the reason they are putting Lynch vs. Flair at Money in the Bank is that they have a different match planned for next year’s Mania for Lynch,” Meltzer wrote. “The only thing we know is that she’s slotted to be the top woman on that show, and her opponent is not scheduled to be either Flair or Rousey at this point.”

Flair quickly inserted herself back into the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture by beating Bayley in a No. 1 contender’s match on a recent episode of SmackDown, while Rousey announced via her YouTube channel that she’s stepping away from wrestling to start a family.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said.” I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

Lynch has repeatedly bragged about beating Rousey in recent interviews.

“She took to this sport athletically like nobody’s business,” Lynch said in an interview with US Weekly. “But this isn’t where her heart is, this isn’t where her passion is. And so I’m glad I got to beat her and I want her out of here.”

