Becky Lynch Claims Her WWE Contract is Expiring Soon

Becky Lynch has made it clear in several promos that she wants nothing more than to put her Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Asuka. But, as she claims, the WWE front office has prevented a one-on-one title match from happening because they’re trying to protect their biggest draw in the company. But based on her latest tweet, it appears Lynch will threaten to walk if she doesn’t get the match. “The Man” took to social media on Monday afternoon claiming that her WWE contract is close to expiring, and that WWE listened to her demands once she reminded them of that.

It’s amazing what they’ll give you when you remind them your contract is coming up soon. More to say on Raw. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 30, 2019

“I have become the face of this company,” Lynch said in a promo directed at Asuka last week. “And this company is trying to save me, they’re trying to protect me. Well, I don’t give a damn what this company wants. I have stayed quiet for too long. The Man versus to Asuka needs to happen next. And I am not taking no for an answer. Now I am willing to go to see deep, dark places in myself just to remind myself who I truly am. And Asuka, in case you’ve forgotten who you are, let me remind you [that] you are the one woman to ever beat The Man fair and square.”

While the terms of Lynch’s current WWE contract haven’t been released, the idea of her leaving the company anytime soon is utterly ridiculous. Odds are a match between Asuka and her will get announced either tonight or in the coming weeks for the Royal Rumble.

Aside from Lynch’s promo, Raw will feature the wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley, a TLC rematch between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, the fallout from Andrade’s United States Championship win at Madison Square Garden over the weekend and Randy Orton’s update following an apparent knee injury during a house show match with Styles on Sunday.