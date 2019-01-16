Watch: Becky Lynch Drinks Tuna, Egg, and Pancake Protein Shake on SmackDown Live

It takes a lot of muscle to be a WWE Superstar, so a diet packed with protein is essential. And on SmackDown, Becky Lynch had a taste of what may be the most potent protein shake known to man.

Heavy Machinery, a tag team that recently graduated from NXT, is already endearing itself to WWE’s fanbase. Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic take their nutrition seriously, and out of the kindness of their hearts, they offered one of their finest concoctions to Becky Lynch on SmackDown. On top of a copious amount of protein powder, Dozovic packed a blender with whole eggs, tuna, and pancakes, had himself a sip, then offered the horrific glop to Lynch. And being The Man, Lynch obliged.

Of course, Lynch no sold the heinous smoothie further proving that she has the biggest stones in the company.

It’s worth noting that Dozovic is already the most lovable Superstar in the company. Part strongman, part Ewok, Dozovic is the dose of weird that WWE has been craving. For anyone who thinks that WWE doesn’t have the characters it used to, it’s worth keeping an eye on Dozovic. When he made is on-screen Raw debut, Dozovic managed to not speak a word of English or any language for that matter.