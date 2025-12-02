WWE Might Have Just Revealed When CM Punk Will Lose His Championship (And It’s Soon)

A new era of CM Punk began after Punk was able to defeat Jey Uso to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Since then, Punk has been busy not only defending his Championship but also being one of the flag bearers for Monday Night Raw in the latest edition of Survivor Series WarGames. To say it’s been a high mark run for Punk is apt, but that Championship run might be coming to its end earlier than fans expected, as WWE might have just revealed when Punk will lose his Championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk has only held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for 30 days, and tonight it was revealed that he will be defending his Championship on next week’s Monday Night Raw. Punk’s opponent will be one of WWE’s most promising young stars, Bron Breakker, and after his Champion-worthy promo during tonight’s Raw and his substantial momentum, Punk’s reign looks like it could really end next week.

Play video

Breakker has taken off like a rocket since becoming a part of The Vision, which was obviously intended when it was decided to make him such a prominent part of Seth Rollins’ Title aspirations. Breakker was already over with part of the audience, but even now, as a true heel, he’s as popular as ever and is looked upon as one of the most lethal stars on the roster.

The one thing missing overall seemed to be big spotlights on the microphone, but that all changed tonight. Breakker was given the mic by Paul Heyman, and by the time he threw the mic down, he had made a statement that feels like the promo one makes before becoming a Champion.

Not only did he call out Punk for the rough-looking neck spot at WarGames, turning that moment into fuel for an already raging fire, but then he took it personally and targeted Punk for revenge. “Saturday, you tried to break my neck, you tried to ruin my life, you tried to ruin my dream, everything I’ve ever worked for in my entire life, you tried to take away from me,” Breakker said. “So I listen to me Punk, I’m going to ruin your life. I’m coming for your career. I’m coming for every good memory these people remember you for.”

Breakker then told a story of an exchange he had with Punk backstage, recalling when Punk talked to him about delivering a WrestleMania-style promo. Breakker then said, “la-di-da, here you go” before telling Punk that he was about to get beaten down by the real best in the world. It was a stellar promo and one of Breakker’s best in WWE. Combined with the showcase he’s consistently gotten, unless someone interferes on Punk’s behalf or other shenanigans, I don’t see Breakker losing this Title shot. That said, WWE has swerved plenty in the past, so perhaps there is something else taking place. We’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!