Watch: Becky Lynch Enters The Royal Rumble Last As Replacement For Lana

Just when it looked like she wouldn’t be a competitor in this year’s Royal Rumble match, Becky Lynch ended up taking Lana’s spot and being the last person to enter the bout.

When Lana was announced as an entrant, she came limping out. Earlier on the broadcast (during the kickoff show), Rusev wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura. During the match, Lana was inadvertently knocked off the apron by Rusev and sold an injury at the time. She was still selling that injury as she was attempting to limp down the aisle and enter the Rumble.

WWE personnel eventually came out to tend to Lana on the entrance way. So with Lana never entering the match, out came Lynch who pleaded to be admitted to the match as a replacement.

WWE officials at first shook her off, but with the fans erupting in a large “Becky!” chant, they eventually gave in and Lynch entered the Rumble.

At this point, Carmella had already entered the match at #30, so with Lynch being added late, she was actually the final participant to enter the match.

In the end, the final three were Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and Lynch. Jax was eliminated, leaving Flair and Lynch. Lynch was attacked by Jax on the outside. Lynch was walking up the ring steps when the then eliminated Jax attacked her from behind, sending her awkwardly to the ground and injuring her leg. It looked like Lynch might not be able to enter the match as she sold the leg, but she eventually made her way in and went on to eliminate Charlotte and win this year’s Rumble.