Becky Lynch Sends Message to WWE Locker Room Ahead of Survivor Series

It’s been a heartbreaking week for Becky Lynch, but the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion continues to make headlines despite being sidelined by injury.

Lynch had been scheduled to face Ronda Rousey in a heavily hyped bout at Survivor Series tonight, but she suffered a broken nose and concussion at the hands of Nia Jax this past week on Monday Night RAW. WWE’s medical team eventually ruled that she had to pull out of the match and Charlotte Flair was chosen as a replacement to face Rousey.

Lynch sent out the following tweet on Sunday:

Everyone writing love letters to each other on social media about #SurvivorSeries tonight. Well here’s my statement: I cannot wait to get out of doctor jail and rip all your faces off. Signed, The Man. pic.twitter.com/orSFn41CN1 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 18, 2018

She sent out a somewhat related tweet on Friday.

God help them all when I get off this leash. //t.co/FNsfyx7aup — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 16, 2018

Nobody is sure right now how long Lynch will be out of action, but WWE fans are already chomping at the bit to see her back in the ring. There’s arguably no act hotter right now in the WWE than Lynch. Her appearances on Tuesday nights during SmackDown have become must-see television.

With the anticipated match between Rousey and Lynch having to be cancelled, there are already reports that WWE is considering doing the match at WrestleMania 35 next year. In fact, the bout could main event the show. From where we’re standing, that would be an outstanding decision and somewhat we would look forward to quite a bit.

Lynch has quickly become one of WWE’s best Twitter users and has been hilariously trolling Rousey on the social media platform for weeks. She recently even changed he location on her Twitter bio to “Ronnie’s Head.”