Former WWE Superstar Big Cass Threatens to Kill AEW’s Joey Janela

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass had been quiet on social media ever since he was kicked out of a WrestlePro event for acting erratically backstage back in September. But that change on Monday when the seven-footer popped up on Twitter to write “Hey @janelababy [AEW’s Joey Janela]. Say one more word about me and your life will end. Real talk. #HowYouDoin.” The tweet was deleted shortly after, and Cass posted another tweet claiming it was all apart of some wrestling storyline. As had been reported by multiple sources and Janela himself, Cass threatened to attack him back in September after the public spat at a Blink-182 concert between Janela and Enzo Amore.

It’s a work you morons — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) December 9, 2019

But Janela wasn’t buying it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Only person youre working is yourself 🤡 https://t.co/86sw70XJtR — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 9, 2019



“Don’t come at me with threats then try to cover up your tracks, I would never ever work with you,” Janela continued. “I gave you the benefit of the doubt and wished you well but it turns out you’re just a moron…”

During a sit-down interview with The Young Bucks in October, Janela detailed what happened with Cass and said he felt sorry for what he was going through.

“I feel bad because I have friends who had substance abuse problems. One of my best friends overdosed so I feel for him,” stated Janela. “At the time of it, it was kinda a funny story as this guy tried to kill me and people leaked it on the internet. But the next day I felt like complete sh*t.”

“He just didn’t know what he was doing and I felt bad….” he added. “Get him to a hospital because you know he’s dealing with something crazy.”

Cass had admitted publicly in several video interviews that he was recently dealing with anxiety, depression and alcoholism.

“Being depressed is one thing, having depression on a daily basis is something different,” Cass said earlier this year on Diamond Dallas Page’s DDPYoga YouTube page. “Anyone that looks at them like they’re weak or a crybaby or whatever, that person is ignorant. ‘Why is this person upset? He has money and everything he dreamed of.’ That don’t mean f— all when you’re not well [mentally]. It’s hard to tell people about it because who knows what they are going to say. ‘You’re looking for attention. You have everything you ever wanted. You’re just seeking more attention.’ So, you don’t tell anyone. You keep it to yourself.”

Cass was released from WWE back in June 2018.