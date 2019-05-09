Big E Tries to Flirt With Becky Lynch’s Mom, Leads to Hilarious Twitter Exchange

With the WWE overseas for a European tour, Becky Lynch got the chance to reunite with her mom this week while in Ireland. The reigning Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion posted a number of photos with her mother, including one where she was holding a plank of wood (playing into her repeatedly calling Lacey Evans a “plank.”).

“She already met you,” Lynch wrote in a tweet directed at Evans. “Wasn’t impressed.”

Big E, who has commented on liking Lynch’s mom in the past, saw that as an opportunity to shoot his shot.

“I would pay a small fortune for a photoshoot featuring Mama Lynch in a sundress,” E wrote in a pair of tweets. “I would learn to become a cycling class instructor & offer Mama Lynch free classes just in hopes of seeing her post-workout glisten.”

I would learn to become a cycling class instructor & offer Mama Lynch free classes just in hopes of seeing her post-workout glisten. https://t.co/5PCLszdHbh — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

This led to a hysterical interaction between E and Lynch.

“E, she’s married!” Lynch wrote. “(She said to message her burner phone later)”

“I’m so sorry!” E responded. “(Let her know I have some time off & I can be in Dublin by tomorrow.)”

“She saw a gif of you doing the splits and has paid your airfare,” wrote Lynch.

Then Lynch saw E’s tweet about being a cyclist instructor.

“She said if she can just install pedals on you she’s willing to risk it all,” she tweeted.

“Oh, she tryna ride?!!!!!?????!!!???!!????” E wrote.

“I’m just telling you I better not end up being Beck E Langston out of all of this,” Lynch wrote, proving her pun game is as strong as ever.

“The Man” will compete in two matches at Money in the Bank at May 19, facing Evans for the Raw Women’s Championship and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lynch beat both Flair and Ronda Rousey to win both titles at WrestleMania 35.

