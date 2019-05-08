Big E Says Many WWE Employees Are Aware of Lars Sullivan’s Offensive Online Comments

Lars Sullivan has quickly established himself as a dominant force on WWE television in recent weeks. But in the midst of his jump from NXT to the main roster, online wrestling fans discovered numerous racist, sexist and outright offensive remarks made by Sullivan, most of which were made on an online forum website prior to him getting signed by the WWE.

A large collection of Sullivan’s posts were complied onto a Reddit post this week. One Twitter user opted to forward it to Big E.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Are you aware of this racist a—hole that you’re going to have to work with,” “@chainsforalice” wrote.

“Many are aware,” E responded. “If true, he has to ebar the albatross of being a bigot & working in a company that is now filled with minorities.”

WWE has not released an official statement on Sullivan’s previous behavior.

Back in mid-April Big E’s New Day tag partner, Kofi Kingston, discussed his WWE Championship reign being important for representation.

“It means a lot, especially from a representation standpoint,” Kingston said. “It’s always important for people to be able to watch WWE, especially because it’s a global product, it’s important for people all over the world to be able to look at the screen and see somebody who looks like them doing great things. And in turn, that inspires them to do great things. For me to inspire people who look like me to do awesome things, and they can look at the screen and say ‘hey, I can do this because I can see someone that looks like me and he’s doing it.’

“It’s equally as important too that people who don’t necessarily look like me and can also look to my story for inspiration, because the main thing is I struggled, you know? To get here it’s been a long, hard struggle to make it to this point, and anybody out there, whether you’re black, white, Asian, South American, whatever, you can look to my story and see I struggled to get here but I kept fighting through,” he continued. “I didn’t give up, I didn’t take no for an answer, and I did it. It took me a long time to do it, but I did it. Anything is possible for anybody if they work hard enough.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!