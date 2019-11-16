Big Matches Announced for WWE RAW, SmackDown Next Week

Next week will feature the go-home editions of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown as the company prepares for the 33rd edition of the Survivor Series PPV event next Sunday in Chicago.

As WWE prepares to spark some interest in what is traditionally the fourth biggest PPV event of the year, they’ve started to announce some big television matches for both RAW and SmackDown.

Monday night’s RAW will see Seth Rollins take on Andrade in a match to determine the captain for Team RAW at Survivor Series. The match was set-up through a series of posts on social media.

I can’t wait to see Team #RAW prevail at #SurvivorSeries but why isn’t @AndradeCienWWE leading the team? Andrade is the BEST in-ring performer of this generation. Shouldn’t HE be at the forefront of this team? Thoughts, @WWERollins? — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 15, 2019

@WWERollins es el consentido de casa pero no el mejor!!’ Tendré que trabajar al triple para ganarme un lugar en el universo de @WWE #FutureOfWWE https://t.co/R6miZvFq5J — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) November 15, 2019

Rollins and Andrade are two of the best performers in the company so if this match is given time, it could be a real must-see contest.

Moving forward to SmackDown on Friday night next week, WWE has announced a six man tag team match that they have been building up for the last couple of weeks. Roman Reigns, Shorty G, and Mustafa Ali will wrestle King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler. The match was announced following last night’s opening segment that featured Corbin, Roode, and Ziggler making fun of someone who came out in a dog costume to make fun of Reigns. The segment wasn’t much of a success as Friday’s edition of SmackDown drew their lowest rating to date on FOX.

