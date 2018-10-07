Two Former World Champions Returning on SmackDown This Week

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be a big show (no pun intended, more on that later) with one title match already announced. Now, the company has announced the return of two former world champions for matches on the broadcast as well.

The Big Show will return to the ring this Tuesday night for a match with Randy Orton. The match was announced as a qualifying bout for the upcoming WWE World Cup tournament that will occur at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month. The tournament will be to crown “the best in the world,” as WWE puts it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per WWE:

With the WWE World Cup beginning to come into focus for WWE Crown Jewel, several big Qualifying Matches will begin to take place … some real big. Yes, Big Show will return to SmackDown LIVE this week to take on Randy Orton on the blue brand. Will The World’s Largest Athlete be able to shake off any ring rust and defeat the vicious Viper as he tries to advance in this world event at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view? Or, will The Apex Predator strike first and take down Big Show and advance on in this international event? Find out this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.

Also announced in a qualifying match for Tuesday night is Jeff Hardy, returning for the first time since his brutal match against Randy Orton last month at Hell In A Cell. Hardy will take on Samoa Joe on Tuesday night for the right to qualify for the WWE World Cup tournament.

Big Show has not wrestled since he took on Braun Strowman in a cage match during the September 4th, 2017 edition of RAW. Big Show was thrown through the cage after the match, which was done so that he could be written off television in order to undergo hip surgery. Since that time, Show attended WrestleMania weekend where he appeared on television during the Hall of Fame ceremony to induct his longtime friend Mark Henry.

Big Show also recently did an appearance in New York promoting next year’s WrestleMania.