Big Show Concerned About Current State of WWE Product

There are few names in WWE that have been exposed to more wrestling than The Big Show. And the 46-year old isn’t sure about the wrestling industry’s current trends.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Big Show opened by comparing wrestlers’ mindset in 2018 to those of the Attitude Era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was a different time back then. You have to figure, I think our business was more competitive back then because where you were on the card had a direct relation to how much money that you made so it was a shoot in respect of, if you were the champion, if you were a tag champion, if you were working towards the latter-end of the card you made more money so yeah, if there were guys that were working after you towards the end of the card making more money than you, yeah, you didn’t like them,” Big Show said. “You were pissed off at them, it wasn’t the whole everybody gets along, you know what I mean? You had an opportunity and you had to get an angle to go over to be able to work live events to get a better position on live events to make more money. I think the biggest thing that bothers me in today’s wrestling is that everybody is too nice to each other. They are all way too nice. It is all too chummy, chummy.”

The friendliness in WWE’s locker room has drawn the ire of many old-school minds in recent years. To Big Show,these communal vibes manifest in the ring and are harming WWE’s ability to tell compelling stories.

“Today, it feels like you do your stuff, I’ll do my stuff, and you do your stuff. Zero to hero, hero to zero. I get it: maybe the audience has changed. Maybe it is more action-packed. Maybe people don’t want drama, which I disagree that people don’t want the drama. I think they do want the drama, and when you give people the time of when something is done right, people get into it. They get a chance to absorb it, but when it is one move after another move and nobody isn’t selling anything and doesn’t mean anything and if it doesn’t mean anything why are you doing it? Don’t throw 50 punches when 2 will do,” he said.

While Big Show may not agree with WWE’s current direction, he believes that 2018 is a great time to gain exposure as a wrestler.

“Maybe today’s product has changed, but I just can’t put my finger on it yet. There’s never been a better time in my opinion to be a WWE superstar as a wrestling entertainer. You have so much worldwide access and exposure that we never had when we first started. I mean, I can remember being a WCW world champion and then when I went to WWE we went on a tour to Germany and they had no idea who I was, you know what I mean? I was starting all over again,” he said. “Now, because of social media, because of all the websites, because of Busted Open Radio people have more exposure. People know more about the product and learning about the superstars so there is a chance to distinguish yourself from the rest. I think that is my point is with all of this opportunity I am begging some of these younger guys to distinguish themselves from everybody else,” he said.

Big Show’s critique of WWE is one that has been made by many wrestlers and fans alike. While clamoring for the Attitude Era to return will always be futile, WWE can still find new ways to captivate fans. Big Show’s comments seem to boil down to a complaint regarding complacency within WWE’s locker room. It’s impossible to know just how valid his observations are, but WWE does seem like it stands in place at times. With no real competition, there is no need to be innovative like they were in 1997. This contributed to a lack of urgency when you watch a WWE show. However, with the company expanding all over the globe and with 2019 being their first year under the $1 billion FOX deal, we’ll guess WWE will be just fine.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]