WWE Fans React To Biker Taker Returning at WrestleMania

Some WWE fans got what they have been clamoring for for years in the “Boneyard Match” during WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night. The Undertaker entered a cemetery for his match with AJ Styles on a motorcycle and sporting a bandana and leather outfit, similar to the “Biker Taker” gimmick he used back in the early 2000s. He worked the match far differently than he would in the “Dead Man” persona, being very vocal and carrying himself differently than he would than in the traditional Undertaker role. However, he did seem to revert back to the Dead Man late in the match.

Fans on social media were split on the return of the Biker Taker. While some undoubtedly loved the gimmick back in the early 2000s, others were not a fan and clamored just as loudly for the return of the Dead Man as others have for the return of Biker Taker.

One thing was different about the Biker Taker this time. He didn’t enter the match to the old “Rollin” by Limp Bizkit. Instead, Metallica accompanied the entrance.

Biker Taker looks young and rejuvenated. — Kamille (@kamillebrick) April 5, 2020

THE CHOPPER IS BACK!



Loving The Metallica

Metallica is Biker Taker’s music?!



If this doesn’t lead to a WWE studios film with Taker as the star this will be a failure. Lol I need taker in a post apocalyptic biker flick. #BoneyardMatch — A host in Gentrification World. (@RalphyMartz) April 5, 2020

I’d pop if Biker Taker drops in the grave and the Deadman pops out of it. #Wrestlemania — Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) April 5, 2020

