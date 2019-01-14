WWE SmackDown: ‘Best Birthday Bash In The World’ and Two Matches Announced

Two days out from WWE SmackDown Live and several segments are starting to be revealed, including a so-called “Birthday Bash.”

The Miz will host the bash for Shane McMahon, who turns 49 years old on Tuesday. He commented on it Sunday via Twitter.

Make sure to tune in this Tuesday on #SDLive as yours truly hosts the best birthday bash in the world for my bestie @shanemcmahon…it’s gonna be AWESOME! @WWE pic.twitter.com/nOqhhg3mjC — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 13, 2019

Since Miz and McMahon are calling their newly formed tag team the “Best Tag Team In The World,” so the birthday celebration is, naturally, going to be titled the “Best Birthday Bash In The World.”

McMahon and Miz will face The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships on January 27th at the Royal Rumble. The match was unexpected as The Usos faced The Bar last week on SmackDown for a tag team championship opportunity if they were victorious. Following The Bar’s victory, The Miz emerged from the backstage area.

The Miz told the team that he had a fresh match-up for them at the Royal Rumble, the one tag team on SmackDown that they have never defeated, calling them the best tag team in the world. He proposed that he and Shane McMahon take them on for the belts at Chase Field.

Following a brief moment of deliberation, Sheamus took out Miz with a Brogue Kick and accepted the challenge on behalf of both members of the team.

Outside of the birthday celebration, two matches have also been announced for this week’s show. They are a bout between Rey Mysterio and Andrade “Cien” Almas, as well as Sonya Deville taking on Carmella.

The women’s match was set up via some comments made between the two over social media, while the Mysterio vs. Almas match is the latest in a series of bouts between the two. They had a singles match back in November and a tag team encounter on last week’s edition of SmackDown.

WWE.com has the following to say about this week’s Almas/Mysterio encounter: