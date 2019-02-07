Ex-Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops to Run XFL’s Dallas Franchise

When the XFL relaunches in 2020, they’ll need to do some heavy lifting in order to shed the stigma still lingering from their 2001 bust. But adding Bob Stoops is a great start.

On Thursday, the XFL announced that former University of Oklahoma head coach will not only coach their Dallas franchise but will also be the team’s general manager.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Allow Bob Stoops to re-introduce himself. @XFLDallas has a head coach and general manager.#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/5OVwgAFXGh — XFL (@xfl2020) February 7, 2019

The 58-year-old Stoops led the Sooners to a national championship in 2000 en route to becoming the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award that year and again in 2003. Stoops retired from coaching in 2017 boasting a 190-48 record and 9-9 record in bowl games.

“At first I thought it probably wouldn’t be for me,” Stoops said. “But through our discussions as a family, started to think this would fit us correctly.”

“I was also excited about starting something from the ground floor,” Stoops said. “To hiring coaches, and then you gotta accumulate your players, get your organization set up, it reminds me of when I first arrived at Oklahoma. I thought one of the best things I ever did in my career was getting my first staff together at OU. … That’s exciting to me. The opportunity to put it together and help it grow.”

Given his dedication to the University of Oklahoma, friendship with Stoops, and affiliation with Vince McMahon, Jim Ross is pretty fired up about the news.

Dallas is the first of the eight XFL squads to get a coach, but the remaining seven are expected to be announced soon.

The XFL has yet to announce a schedule, but each team will play 10 games in the football league’s 2020 reboot.

[H/T ESPN]