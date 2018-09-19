Bobby Lashley “Pissed” About Not Getting Shot at Brock Lesnar in WWE

Soon after WrestleMania 34 faded to black, Bobby Lashley’s name emerged as the next candidate to face Brock Lesnar. However, six months have passed and Lashley and Lesnar have yet to sniff one another. And Lashley is getting impatient.

While WWE has teased Lashley vs. Lesnar, nothing tangible has manifested and during an interview with The Big J Show on KRSQ Hot 101.9, Lashley didn’t hesitate to convey his frustrations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wasn’t so much bummed, I was more pissed off,” Lashley admitted. “Ever since I came into WWE, there’s always been that comparison, and our paths have never crossed.”

In the build to SummerSlam, Lashley was a win away from meeting Lesnar in Brooklyn. However, WWE chose Roman Reigns instead.

“I’m waiting for it to happen,” Lashley said. ” think so many other people are so also. It’s something that’s going to be electric, it’s something that… needs to happen.”

In June, WWE posted a poll asking fans to vote for Lesnar’s next opponent. Lesnar’s spokesman, Paul Heyman went on to run down every name mention but devoted a lengthy diatribe to disparage Lasheyl, seemingly setting up a feud.

“Bobby Lashley? The Man Who Would Be Lesnar? The supposed college standout who won the NAIA Championship because he knew the competition for the Division 1 Championship was too fierce? By the way, remember, when Bobby won the NAIA Title that no one really cared about, Brock Lesnar was making national headlines winning the D1 Heavyweight Championship,” Heyman said.

“When Bobby saw Brock Lesnar ascend to become the biggest box office attraction in UFC, Bobby knew he had no chance against Brock, so he hid behind Scot Coker’s tomato cans in Strikeforce and Bellator, hoping to look good enough to graduate into a once-in-a-lifetime payday position against Brock Lesnar, who has never even heard about Bobby except the few times I mention Bobby’s name to Brock, and always as the punchline to a joke about the pitiful level of pseudo-athletes who think they are even in Brock’s league,” he continued.

Lashley would climb WWE’s ladder, actually beating Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. However, when it came time to decide who would face Lesnar at SummerSlam, WWE opted for Reigns. Since losing out on the number one contendership, Lashley has been floating around Raw’s card. However, WWE is going out of their way to ensure he keeps a prominent spot on the show.

Right now, Lasley is in the early stages of a storyline with Kevin Owens. He’ll team up with John Cena at the October 6 Super Show Down in an effort to thwart Owens and Elias.

However, with Lesnar showing up at Hell in a Cell, there seems to be a possibility he insults as gone from WWE as we all believed. So, as long as Lesnar is getting WWE paychecks, then Lashley can keep his hopes alive.