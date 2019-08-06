Report: Bobby Lashley Underwent Surgery Due to Bone Spurs

News first broke on Thursday via Fightful that Bobby Lashley, who had been off television since his appearance in a 10-man battle royal on Monday Night Raw in mid-July, would be out of action until November with an undisclosed injury.

Pro Wrestling Sheet followed-up that report on Tuesday, breaking the news that the former Intercontinental Champion recently underwent surgery to get bone spurs removed from his elbow.

“We can confirm Bobby is still on track to make that happen [his scheduled return],” Ryan Satin wrote on Tuesday.