WWE Legend Signs New WWE Contract

WWE has signed The Boogeyman (real name Martin Wright) to a new WWE contract, as confirmed by Wright in a video on his personal Twitter account on Monday. Wright initially started with WWE via the 2004 Tough Enough competition but was cut from the show after it was revealed he had lied about his age. He was then sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling on a developmental deal and initially stayed with WWE from 2005-09. Since 2012 he’s made sporadic WWE appearances, including competing in the 2015 Royal Rumble and winning the WWE 24/7 Championship in January 2021. He has wrestled 39 matches since his WWE release, with his latest coming in July of last year for Southwest Wrestling Entertainment in Lubbock, Texas.

“Thank you #CEO/WWE Vince McMahon,” Wright wrote. It’s unclear what role Wright, now 57, will have with the company. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/realboogey/status/1490768948593410050?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Feb. 19 with the Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here’s the latest lineup for the show as of Monday night:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber Match)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber Match) WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Becky Lynch vs. Lita SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders

The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. TBA (Elimination Chamber Match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

This story is developing…