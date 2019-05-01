Booker T Offers Advice to Lio Rush Amid Backstage Heat Rumors

Lio Rush has been at the center of numerous rumors in recent weeks, as several reports from different sources have claimed he has backstage heat with WWE officials.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Rush’s situation on a recent epsiode of his The Hall of Fame radio show, offering the 24-year-old some advice.

“(Lio Rush) has been in a good position, working with Bobby Lashley,” Booker said. “It seems like he would be on top of the world in that position. But, sometimes, you can start believing in your own press clippings,” said Booker. “One thing about WWE….it’s their show. If you learn how to work inside ‘the game’ and know how to get in and stay in ‘the game,’ at the end of the day, you make a lot of money. I just don’t know when people stop thinking about the endgame.”

“Guys in WCW thought they were really big stars until the doors closed,” he added. “Then they had to find work somewhere else. A lot of those guys never worked in a major company ever again. You know why? It wasn’t about them. There are so many guys looking to take that spot that you have. If you’re in a position to make as much money as you can and you’re worried about what someone else is doing…it just confuses me. I hope he can get the heat off of him because he’s very talented. Great talker as well as a great worker. There’s money there for this guy to be making for a long time.

He closed out his segment with a message — “Lio! Get your game right.”

While he hasn’t appeared on WWE television in several weeks, Rush has consistently pushed back against the rumors.

“Some of the stuff that I read after getting tagged in on these ‘dirtsheets’ are ridiculous,” Rush tweeted. “But since y’all are recording my every move. Put this one in your newest article for me. Where I’m from, I was taught to value hard work, not complacency. … Push and believe in yourself past expectations other people have made for you. Put your family and God first before anything. Remain humble, but stay hungry. Fight for the things you believe in and never apologize for being you. Spread the word.”

