Watch: Booker T Shares Training Video Ahead of In-Ring Return

Booker T hasn’t wrestled inside a WWE ring in several years, but the WWE Hall of Famer found himself back inside the squared circle over the weekend when he wrestled for his Houston-based promotion Reality of Wrestling on Saturday night against Rex Andrews.

To hype up the match, Booker released a special workout video via the ROW YouTube channel on Friday. Based on the video’s intensity, it looks like the five-time WCW Champion has still got it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After spending nearly a year as a color commentator for Monday Night Raw, Booker was moved to the WWE Network pre-show panel for pay-per-views. His last televised WWE match came at WrestleMania XXVIII when he was apart of a 12-man tag team match that pitted Team Johnny (John Laurinaitis) vs. Team Teddy (Teddy Long). He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Between his panel appearances and his Houston radio show Heated Conversations, Booker has made his opinions known about many facets of the current pro wrestling scene. Back in May, months prior to the company bringing him back in, Booker was a proponent for the WWE to allow Hulk Hogan to come back to the company after getting fired in 2015.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘no he should be blackballed, blacklisted from the game forevermore for saying something that a lot of us say on a daily basis. I don’t myself, but a lot of us do. So, I say let this man, who has done so much for the wrestling business, truly take his rightful place, and that’s back in the WWE,” Booker said at the time.

“The only thing Hogan can do is apologize, atone for it, and we move forward,” he added. “You know everyone deserves a second chance, that’s just the way I am. I talk about Hulk Hogan being in my corner, you know back in the day. Lot of the boys may look at me and say what is Booker T talking about? Back in day, if it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan, I don’t know if Booker T and Stevie Ray would’ve gotten the push that we got. Back in the day, Sister Sherri was an intricate detail, she was an intricate part of Harlem Heat and our success, and it was all because of Hulk Hogan saying, ‘ hey man, those are the guys you should be putting your money behind’ I don’t know if Hulk Hogan made any money off that.”

Booker seemed to be ahead of the curve, as Hogan was not only reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame but he made an appearance on Monday Night Raw last week to pay tribute to “Mean” Gene Okerlund.