Booker T Sounds Interested in Wrestling Again

It’s been over six years since he competed in a wrestling match, but WWE‘s Booker T sounds like he could be open to the possibility.

Speaking on his own podcast, Heated Conversations, Booker about the possibility during a recent show. Though he sounded like a wrestling return might be more like in his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling in Houston, that could obviously get the ball rolling for a WWE return as well. For example, Shawn Michaels originally returned for a match with his promotion (the TWA) in 2000 before returning to WWE full time in 2002.

When addressing the idea, it was obviously something Booker T has thought long and hard about before.

“I never said that I was retired,” said Booker. “I never said that I was never gonna put the boots on ever again. People ask me if I miss it, I go ‘no, I don’t.’ People ask me, ‘man, are gonna see one more match?’ And I’ve always said, hey, never say never, because you never know what you’re gonna do. Right now, I feel good, my body is as peak performance as it’s gonna get at this stage right now. I’m not trying to put myself over or anything like that, you know, pat myself on the back or anything like that, but I’ve done a hell of a job trying to stay in shape. Trying to keep my body right, trying to keep my body tight. I’m a happily married man, but these young girls, man I gotta fight ’em off!”

The idea of a WWE return, specifically at WrestleMania, also came up.

“It would be a question in my mind, do I have the hops,” said Booker. “Do I still got the juice? Can I still go out there and get it done, baby? The spinaroonie, is the torque on the spinaroonie, is it gonna be as quick? The scissors kick, is it gonna be as violent? Can he still hop as far as the jumping side kick goes? Does he have one Harlem Hangover left in his body?”

Another correlation between Michaels’ previous return and a prospective Booker return is having a young child who never saw him perform live. Booker has a seven year old son very interested in the business, which could motivate him in the same way that Michaels wanted his young children to see him wrestle.

Booker first rose to national prominence as a member of the tag team Harlem Heat in WCW. They won the WCW Tag Team Championship a remarkable 10 times. Following the split of the team, he went on to become WCW U.S. Champion, WCW Television Champion, and WCW World Champion. When WCW closed in 2001, Booker came over to the WWE and went on to become a WWE Tag Team Champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WWE U.S. Champion, WWE Intercontinental Champion, WWE World Heavyweight Champion, WWE King of the Ring, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

