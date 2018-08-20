Braun Strowman Announces Cash in at SummerSlam

Braun Strowman made a monstrous announcement at SummerSlam on Sunday, announcing when he’d be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

“The Monster Among Men” first won the contract at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June, and successfully defended it against Kevin Owens earlier in the evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Just after introductions were made for the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Strowman made his way down to the ring and announced he wouldn’t be cashing in like so many Money in the Bank winners before. Instead, he stated he would cash in on whoever won the match between the two, ensuring that there would be two Universal Championship matches in one night. He took his place at the foot of the entrance ramp and allowed the match to take place as scheduled

With the move, Strowman became just the third man in history to announce his cash in along with Rob Van Dam in 2006 and John Cena in 2012.

Midway through the match Reigns accidentally hit Strowman with a suicide dive. Lesnar made his way out to the ring and hit the big man with an F-5. He then repeatedley hit Strowman with the briefcase and a steel chair repeatedly before throwing away the briefcase.

The distraction allowed Reigns to hit Lesnar with a spear and win the match. Strowman was not seen for the remainder of the evening as the show went off the air with Reigns standing victorious in the ring.

Even though Strowman has a bone to pick with “The Beast” now, he likely won’t get a match against the former UFC Heavyweight Champion anytime soon. Lesnar is expected to return to mixed martial arts in the near future to challenge Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight title (a match that can take place as early as January 2019) and will likely take time off from the WWE until then.

Other match results from throughout the evening included Seth Rollins winning back the Intercontinental Championship, Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship, AJ Styles retaining the WWE Championship via disqualification after snapping on Samoa Joe with a steel chair, Ronda Rousey demolishing Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Championship, both tag team champions successfully retaining and Finn Balor reviving his Demon gimmick to defeat Baron Corbin via a squash match.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Sept. 16 in San Antonio, Texas.