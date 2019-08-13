Watch: Braun Strowman Demolishes The O.C. on WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw was supposed to feature a definitive main event champion vs. champion match between WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and United States Champion AJ Styles. However the match was thrown out before a winner could be decided when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. attacked Rollins to aid Styles.

The trio attacked Rollins after the match was thrown out, then beat up Ricochet after he ran out to try and make the save. Suddenly Braun Strowman’s music hit, and “The Monster Among Men” stomped his way down to the ring to dispatch of all three men.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big man took down Styles with a pair of Running Powerslams to send the trip packing. He then picked up the Universal title and handed it back to Rollins.

Strowman hasn’t had much to do on WWE television since winning his Last Man Standing match against Bobby Lashley, but tonight’s segment could mean he’s going after either Styles or Rollins’ championships. Styles’ win over Ricochet likely put an end to their feud, while Paul Heyman confirmed Brock Lesnar won’t get a rematch against Rollins.