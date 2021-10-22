Braun Strowman Expected to Make Impact Wrestling Debut This Weekend

One of the bigger names released by WWE earlier in the year was none other than Braun Strowman, and ever since fans have wondered when he would finally show up in another wrestling company. According to a new report by PW Insider, it seems that time is almost here, as they are reporting that Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, was spotted flying to Las Vegas this morning, and is expected to make his Impact Wrestling debut at tomorrow’s Bound For Glory event. This would be the perfect stage for Scherr to debut on and would certainly draw some attention.

According to the report, Scherr will also be going by the nickname The Titan moving forward in Impact, though we’ll have to wait and see who he feuds with first.

Scherr did make an appearance on EC3’s Control Your Narrative, and he described what being a free agent was like after being released and also explained why he didn’t announce a destination sooner.

“Everything happens for a reason. One door closes and it’s unbelievable how many other doors have opened. So may different opportunities,” Scherr said. “I turned down a lot of money, like an astronomical amount of money to do this. There’s days where I friggin think about it and I’m like ‘holy s-.’ Every three letter word corporation out there has made me an offer, talked to me about what I want to do moving forward. And I said ‘first and foremost, I have something that I want to do.’ One was this. Two was just having a chance to breathe and live. Like I said, I was unbelievably blessed for my time with WWE, but it was very time consuming. I went, in five years, I saw my parents eight times. I missed people’s funerals, I missed weddings, I missed births, I missed Christmas’, I missed Thanksgivings.”

“The time was amazing, don’t get me wrong. But I’m still a human being, and I have needs when it comes to comfort. I’m very close with my parents, I’m very close with my family and my friends,”Scherr said. “So it’s not only being able to work with my friends on a project, being able to work on an app, being able to do all the other stuff that I have coming out very soon that I’ll be able to talk about more. But just being able to live and going back to my grassroots. And this was one of the biggest things to come out of the Narrative, was remembering who the f- I was.”

