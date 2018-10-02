Watch: Braun Strowman Featured in ‘Holmes and Watson’ Trailer With Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly

Braun Strowman’s star power in WWE is undeniable, however, The Monster Among Men just earned a big plate of Hollywood clout.

To everyone’s surprise, Strowman showed up in the Holmes and Watson trailer alongside comedic icons Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. The Sherlock Holmes spoof will hit theaters on December 21. Here’s a look at the trailer (Strowman’s spot comes at the 1:37 mark).

Apparently, Strowman was keeping his involvement under wraps, but now that the footage is out there, the 35-year old posted some gratitude on Instagram.

“Well the cats out the bag and I can talk about it now!!!! I will be making my big screen debut December 21st in the new #HolmesAndWatson #movie alongside #WillFerrell #JohncReilly #SteveCoogan it’s surreal to even be typing this right now because I have been such huge fans of these guys and there work for so long. It was such an unbelievable experience working with such talented people. I can’t wait to see the debut of it. I hope it’s as awesome as I felt doing it!!!! The future is bright for #TheMonsterAmongMen#TheOnlyMonsterInHollywood #blessed#lookouthereicome #MonsterAmongActors#hollywood #cinema,” he wrote.