WWE Confirms Braun Strowman Needs Surgery

Consider Braun Strowman questionable for TLC on December 16.

On Tuesday a report came out indicating Strowman needed surgery to remedy bone spurs in his elbow. However, WWE would like us to believe that Strowman needs the operation to repair the shattered elbow he suffered at the hands of Baron Corbin and a set of steel chairs. Whatever you want to call it, WWE just confirmed Strowman will undergo surgery and his status for TLC is up in the air.

Braun Strowman will be undergoing surgery on his shattered elbow, WWE.com has learned. The injury to his elbow was the result of a brutal attack at the hands of Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Strowman is currently scheduled to face Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at WWE TLC on Sunday, Dec. 16. Will The Monster Among Men be fully healed in time compete against Corbin in just four short weeks? Stick with WWE.com and social media for updates on Braun Strowman‘s status as they become available.

Given the stakes of his TLC match with Corbin, we’ll guess Strowman will make it back in time to compete. If he wins, Strowman will earn the right to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. However, if Corbin wins, he’ll become Raw’s permanent General Manager. With this being such an important match for the direction of WWE, expect Strowman to wrestle, even if his arm is heavily bandaged.

WWE has kept Strowman hovering around the Universal Championship for a year, but now it seems like they’re preparing to finally crown him. At the moment, he’s by far the most qualified candidate as Drew McIntyre still needs a few months and Seth Rollins will be busy with Dean Ambrose for the foreseeable future.

While WWE may envision Strowman as Universal Champion, it wont be surprising to see him lose to Lesnar at the Rumble. With Roman Reigns out, WWE has been in a state of flux. This has made for some compelling television as WWE has been booking on the fly. Before Reign’s leukemia announcement it look liked he’d hold the big red belt for quite some time—certainly until WrestleMania 35. While parody is good, stability may be better and Brock Lesnar is no stranger to long runs on top of the company. Given his box-office appeal, there’s a good chance the thwarts Strowman at the Rumble and carries the title to Wrestlemania 35.

But right now, we can offer little more than speculation. We’ll keep tabs on Strowman but his pending operation will likely keep him off of Raw for a couple of weeks.