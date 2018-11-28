Photo: WWE’s Braun Strowman Gives Post-Surgery Omen From Hospital Bed

Braun Strowman underwent a procedure to remove bone spurs from his elbow earlier this week and the Monster Among Men just put all of WWE on notice from his hospital bed.

No one is quite sure when Strowman will return to the ring, but the 35-year-old is certain he will bring destruction.

“The countdown to my return and your end starts now. #TickTock,” he wrote.

While he didn’t mention him specifically, Strowman’s message was likely meant for Baron Corbin. As of now, Strowman and Corbin are set to go one-on-one at TLC. However, a report on Tuesday indicated that Strowman may not be healthy in time for the December 16 pay-per-view. WWE is reportedly considering other options for the show.

If Strowman can get back, a TLC win over Corbin would earn him the right to face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in January. But if Corbin wins, he’ll be permanently installed as Raw’s General Manager.

As of now consider this match to still be on, but there seems to be a genuine possibility that Strowman could miss the TLC date.