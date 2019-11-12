Watch: Bray Wyatt Attacks The O.C. After WWE Raw Went off The Air

Even though Bray Wyatt is on the SmackDown roster, The Fiend has popped up numerous times for dark matches and segments after Monday Night Raw has gone off the air in recent months. That trend continued after this week’s Raw, which was pretaped from Manchester, England back on Friday. After losing a six-man tag match to Randy Orton, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson was attacked by the reigning WWE Universal Champion. It looked like The O.C. had things under control thanks to the numbers game, only for Wyatt to gradually demolish all three men.

A clip from the segment was uploaded to social media late Monday night, showing Wyatt hit Anderson with Sister Abigail after tossing Gallows out of the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fiend showed up after RAW went off-air and attacked The O.C. 👹 (via @Danish101xHD)pic.twitter.com/oiDsN5IeUE — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 12, 2019

Meanwhile over on SmackDown Wyatt seemingly chose his next target when he attacked Daniel Bryan in a backstage segment and locked on the Mandible Claw. Bryan was in the middle of internally debating whether or not to revive the Yes Movement or align himself with Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro before he was attacked.

Wyatt indicated on social media that his latest attack was driven by revenge. Just before his rise to the main event of WrestleMania XXX, Bryan feuded with Wyatt in 2013-14 and briefly joined The Wyatt Family faction before turning on its leader.

“Revenge is a confession of pain. Chapter 3: Judas,” Wyatt tweeted on Saturday.

Prior to Raw’s main event segment, WWE officially announced that Styles would compete in a triple threat non-title match at Survivor Series against Nakamura (the reigning Intercontinental Champion) and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. Styles has history with Strong tracing back to their days together in Ring of Honor and had a months-long feud with Nakamura in 2018 that included a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 34.

Check out the full updated card for Survivor Series below.