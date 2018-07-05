Bray Wyatt Cited For ‘Careless Driving’ in Automobile Accident

WWE’s Bray Wyatt has been cited for a three-car automobile accident last week in Tampa that caused him to miss several wrestling appearances.

According to the crash report (via TMZ), Wyatt wasn’t paying attention at the wheel and crashed into the car in front of him. This caused that car to veer left and strike another car. Wyatt was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries. This caused him to miss the full weekend’s slate of WWE live events, as well as RAW on Monday night.

According to the police report, Wyatt was “inattentive” while driving. They don’t list what he was doing at the time of the crash or their rationale for labeling him inattentive. The report states there was “careless driving due to his failure to operate his vehicle in a careful and prudent manner.”

Wyatt issued a comment to TMZ on the accident after he was released from the hospital, stating “I’m gonna live through it because I can’t die.”

The accident occurred on Friday as Wyatt was on his way to the airport to leave for the weekend set of WWE live shows. Despite suffering multiple injuries, he also told TMZ “I”m moving around” following his hospital release.

WWE issued a statement on Monday:

“Bray Wyatt was in a car accident Friday and has sustained multiple injuries, WWE.com can confirm,” the website reported. “Wyatt was en route to the airport for this past weekend’s Raw WWE Live Events when he was in a head-on automobile collision that left his car totaled. He was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released. “Due to the injuries sustained, Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw.”

Wyatt is currently one half the WWE RAW tag team champions alongside Matt Hardy. The team has been scheduled to defend their titles against the “B Team” (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) at Extreme Rules in just under two weeks. There’s currently no word on if there is any danger on the match being cancelled due to Wyatt’s injuries from the accident.