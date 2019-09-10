Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House Easter Egg Hints at The Fiend Attacking The Undertaker on WWE SmackDown

The latest edition of Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House aired on Monday Night Raw this week, and gave a potential clue as to why Wyatt’s next victim might be. Wyatt was interrupted at the start of the segment by Rambling Rabbit, who kept shouting “Stranger Danger!” while reference the segment with Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins from earlier in the night.

By “stranger,” he meant “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who helped moderate the contract signing between the pair for their title match at Clash of Champions. Abby the Witch the appeared to say that her clock (an old digital clock) had been stuck at 3:16 ever since Austin appeared on the show, which led to all of the puppets screaming in a panic. Wyatt shouted for all of them to stop and the began listening to the “Hurt” glove on his hand. He then pulled out a hammer and whacked Abby’s clock, changing the numbers to 11:19.

Since the Fun House segments are usually loaded with Easter eggs and metaphors, it’s highly likely that the numbers symbolized something. It couldn’t be an episode of WWE television since Nov. 19 is on a Tuesday this year. And it’s probably not November 2019, since that’s pretty vague and covers a lot of time. But there’s one particular wrestler who will forever be associated with that number — The Undertaker, who debuted on Nov. 19, 1990.

And guess who happens to be making an appearance on SmackDown Live this week? The Undertaker.

Fans were quick to pick up on the theory after the segment was over.

“Please have The Fiend attack The Undertaker!” one fan wrote.

Wyatt has made a habit out of attacking retired wrestlers as “The Fiend.” He’s previously knocked out Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler with his Mandible Claw, then did the same to Finn Balor at SummerSlam to beat him in about three minutes.

The former WWE Champion has already stated in promos that he plans on challenging the winner of Rollins vs. Strowman for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6