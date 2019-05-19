Photo: Bray Wyatt, JoJo Offerman Welcome First Child

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and announcer JoJo Offerman welcomed their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, on Saturday afternoon.

Wyatt took to Twitter to post a photo of Offerman holding little Knash.

May 18, 2019

Both Wyatt and Offerman were off of WWE television for an extended period of time in 2018, and it wasn’t until March that the two revealed they were having a baby.

“I’m so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June!” Offerman wrote at the time. “This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I’m ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you’ll ever know. ❤️ Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right.”

Weeks after WrestleMania 35 Wyatt began appearing on WWE television again in a series of pre-taped vignettes dubbed the “Firefly Fun House,” which portrayed him as a mysterious dark version of a children’s television host.

The latest segment saw Wyatt reveal his new ring gear, complete with a demonic clown mask that was designed by horror special effects legend Tom Savini’s production team.

“It’s almost time to show the world what I’ve really been working on. But I can’t do it alone,” Wyatt said. “No, I’m going to need the help of all my fireflies. So, who’s with me? That just warms my soul. But don’t worry, there’s still a lot of darkness is this ol’ noggin. But this time it’s different. This time, I learned how to harness it, how to control it.”

“So what do you say?” he added. “Do you want to see my secret?”

Jason Baker, who works with Savini, discussed Wyatt’s creative process in a recent interview.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt in a recent interview. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”