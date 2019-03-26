Photos: Bray Wyatt Gets a New Look

We haven’t seen Bray Wyatt grace a WWE ring in ages. There’s no telling when he’ll resurface but when he does, it looks like he’ll be debuting a new look.

On Tuesday, pictures of Wyatt with a freshened haircut and beard trim made rounds on the internet. While it’s hard to sum up Wyatt’s style, it looks like he’s kept his dreadlocks, adding some gray, while drawing inspiration from Braun Strowman’s skullet.

Granted, Wyatt’s new style lends itself to all kinds of WrestleMania rumors. Other than a cameo at a winter WWE Live Event, Wyatt hasn’t been around since SummerSlam. There have been reports of him undergoing a character change and his new hairdo certainly fits that narrative. A few websites have reported that Wyatt return is one of the bigger secrets in WWE at the moment, and no one is quite sure when and where he’ll come back.

However, WrestleMania 35, or perhaps the Raw after, would make plenty of sense.

Wyatt has been semi-active on Twitter during his hiatus but recently wiped his tweets clean. Maybe that was symbolic of his new beginning, or maybe it was nothing. Regardless, it feels like Wyatt will be back soon enough.

Whether it’s Raw or Smackdown, Wyatt will be returning to a WWE roster stuffed with talent. However, no matter where he goes next, Wyatt will be taking his unique relationship with the WWE Universe. Even though he’s been subjected to inconsistent booking, Wyatt will always be one of WWE’s most intriguing Superstars. And at just 31-years-old, Wyatt still has plenty of room to grow.