Photos: Bray Wyatt Posts Chilling Father’s Day Message

Back in mid-May WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and announcer JoJo Offerman announced the birth of their first child, Knash.

Wyatt, who typically stays in character on social media, took to social media on Sunday to celebrate his first Father’s Day with Knash by posting a family photo. But fans of the former WWE Champion were quick to notice something was off about the photo — Wyatt was dressed as “The Fiend.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Happy Fathers Day brethren,” Wyatt wrote “If you’re like me, you’d be lost without them.”

Wyatt also posted photos of his two daughters from his previous marriage, an old photo of himself and his brother Bo Dallas from their childhood and a photo of him holding Knash while surrounded by his dogs.

Wyatt explained the meaning behind his “Fiend” alter-ego on a recent edition of “Firefly Fun House,” claiming that the demonic clown mask appearance gives him new strength after struggling as just Wyatt.

Horror icon Tom Savini’s production team was behind the creation of Wyatt’s new look, as well as the filming of the “Firefly Fun House” segments.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” director Jason Baker said of Wyatt in a recent interview. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

While Wyatt has been featured on WWE television for several months with his weekly segments, he has not physically appeared on WWE television in nearly a year. He is reported to be at Monday Night Raw this upcoming week, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not he’ll actually appear on the show.