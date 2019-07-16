Watch: Bray Wyatt Finally Returns as The Fiend on WWE Raw, Attacks Finn Balor

After months of anticipation, Bray Wyatt finally returned to WWE television on Monday Night Raw this week when he appeared in his new alter-ego, The Fiend, and attacked Finn Balor.

Balor was fresh off a quick loss to Samoa Joe, and was posing in the ring when his music shut off and the lights began to flicker. The arena suddenly went dark, and when the lights came back on Wyatt had Balor locked in the Sister Abigail position. He nailed the former world champion with his finisher and vanished without saying a word.

After being taken off of television after his tag partner “Woken” Matt Hardy was injured, Wyatt finally reappeared on TV back in late April with weekly “Firefly Fun House” segments, a riff on old children’s shows like Blue’s Clues and Pee Wee’s Playhouse but with a horror twist. Several weeks back the segments stopped airing, but the puppet characters from the Fun House began popping up in the background of backstage segments without wrestlers noticing them.

Wyatt has a bit of history with Balor as the two feuded across several pay-per-views in 2017. A match between “The Demon” Balor and a “Sister Abigail” alter-ego of Wyatt was supposed to take place at the TLC pay-per-view that year, but the match had to be scrapped when Wyatt was pulled due to illness. Upon his return, the rivalry was never addressed.