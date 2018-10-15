Bray Wyatt Teases Return With Series of Tweets

Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen on WWE television since August, but the former WWE Champion may be close to a return.

Wyatt took to Twitter on Sunday to post a string of cryptic tweets hinting at a potential character change.

“Day 23, Subject is showing signs of progress, at times. Violent outbursts are commonplace, spewing threats at our staff in multiple languages, and reciting passages from Bible and,” Wyatt wrote, seemingly posting the tweet as if it were a doctor keeping records on a patient.

Day 3, Subject believes God as well as several other entities speak to him directly. They give him a scapegoat for 7 pulled a nail from his cell he was attempting to ‘repent through torture.’ Masochistic tendencies pray that after so many treatments he will be free of this affliction once and for all. Sincerely, Dr. M.”

Wyatt has already gone through a number of character changes this year. Back in March, while feuding with “Woken” Matt Hardy, Wyatt was tossed into the Lake of Reincarnation at the Hardy Compound during the “Ultimate Deletion” match. He then reappeared at WrestleMania 34 as a babyface and helped Hardy win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The two then joined forces as the “Deleters of Worlds,” with Wyatt claiming he was a reincarnated ancient spirit similar to Hardy. The two won the Raw Tag Team Championships at Greatest Royal Rumble in April and held the titles until Extreme Rules in July.

Shortly after dropping the belts, Hardy revealed he was deal with a number of career threatening injuries, including his lower back fusing to his pelvis from years of performing leg drops.

While he never officially retired on WWE television, Hardy released a video to his personal YouTube account in September announcing his in-ring career was over.

“All of the Woken Warriors, all of the Hardy Boyz fans, all of the Mattitude followers all those people who allowed me to live my dream for so many years,” Hardy said. “This is all I’ve wanted to do and I got to do it at the highest level for 26 years. I’ll never forget the reaction the WWE Universe gave me at WrestleMania 33 and my return it was truly one of the greatest moments of my career.”

“I never say never, or as Woken Hardy would say ‘nevah say nevah,’ but tonight here in Corpus Christi will most likely be the last time you’ll see Woken Matt Hardy in a WWE ring,” he added.

Despite his retirement, Hardy is still planning on hosting a Halloween special on the WWE Network from the Hardy Compound.