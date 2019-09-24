Fan Creates Chilling Custom Universal Championship Belt for Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is mere days away from challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship inside of Hell in a Cell, and he’s spent the past two editions of Monday Night Raw terrorizing the reigning champion. To commemorate Wyatt’s potential victory, @PaulMartinBelts took to social media earlier this week with a custom-made version of the Universal Championship dedicated to Wyatt. And while some of the references to “The Fiend” are pretty obvious, others are downright chilling once you take a closer look.

Some of the most notable changes include “The Fiend” on the name plate, the repeating phrases “Let Him In” imprinted on the leather behind the main plate, barbed wire imprinted on the edges of the leather, Wyatt’s face next to both side plates and the words “Let Him In” and “The Fiend” placed in large letters on the back of the belt.

After spending several months away from WWE programming, Wyatt returned in April with the first glimpse at his Firefly Fun House segments, a twisted parody of children’s television hosts like Mr. Rodgers and Pee Wee Herman. Then at the start of the summer he finally appeared in the ring as his demonic alter-ego The Fiend, leading to a series of surprise attacks on the likes of Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Finn Balor. Wyatt defeated Balor with ease in his return match at SummerSlam and quickly turned his attention to the Universal Championship. In the past few weeks alone he has taken out Seth Rollins, Kane and Braun Strowman with his Mandible Claw submission hold.

So I customised my adult sized WWE Universal replica belt with a real leather strap befitting of the best thing in pro wrestling right now and the future Universal Champion @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/S9xQ10vpo9 — Paul Martin (@PaulMartinBelts) September 21, 2019

The only other match that has been confirmed for Hell in a Cell thus far is another cell match, this time featuring Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.