Bret Hart Appears at AEW Double or Nothing to Unveil World Championship Belt

All Elite Wrestling broke out a massive surprise on Saturday night as WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart made a surprise appearance to unveil the AEW World Championship Belt.

Following the match between Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes, AEW staged the unveiling of the belt. They announced that the man that would bring the belt to the ring would be “the best there, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.”

The Las Vegas crowd went absolutely nuts as Bret Hart came out with the belt in hand. Hart gave a speech about being honored to be the man chosen to unveil the “beautiful” championship belt. He talked about defending the world title in Las Vegas 26 years ago (against Yokozuna at WrestleMania IX).

How do you follow a classic between Cody and Dustin? Surprise the live crowd with BRET HART presenting the #AEW Championship! This show is incredible. I literally feel the ground shaking under my feet. – @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/yLqStSd7H6 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 26, 2019

Hart then called out the winner of the Casino Royal battle royal from the pre-show, Adam Page, who will be facing the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho for the title in AEW’s first ever world championship match down the line.

The segment was then interrupted by MJF. MJF had a funny line about “watch out Bret, a fan is coming” and then proceeded to cut a very good promo, talking about how the fans are jealous they are looking at the future face of the company. He said “god knows a horse can’t be the face of this company,” taking a dig at Cole’s looks.

Eventually, Jimmy Havoc and Jungle Boy came out to confront MJF. Cole joined in and the three took turns beating down MJF on the ramp.

The segment ended with Bret hoisting the new world championship belt in the middle of the ring as the crowd chanted “thank you Bret.”