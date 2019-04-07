Watch: Bret Hart Attacked by Fan During WWE Hall of Fame Speech

Literally on the verge of tears. Some horrible bastard fan just rushed the the ring and rugby tackled poor Bret Hart. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DPGUVrmmpK — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 7, 2019

In a shocking turn of events, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was attacked by a fan during The Hart Foundation induction speech on Saturday night at the Barclays Center.

Hart was tackled to the ground before security and a group of wrestlers helped him. Luckily he did not appear to be seriously hurt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The camera cut out as soon as the fan attacked, and once it cut back to the ring a group of wrestlers helping Hart to his feet while another wrestled the fan off his feet. The crowd chanted “A—hole!” as the man was carried to the back.

“Pay no attention to that man,” Drake Maverick said as he stepped up to the microphone to control the crowd. “Pay no attention to that man and let’s keep this going.”

Hart was cheered as he stepped back up to the podium.

“Anyway…,” Hart said, going right back to the story about how the tag team between he and Neidhart came to be. He then made a joke about the incident.

“I hope I can briefly describe what it was like to be a heel tag team in 1985 in the WWE. It was sort of little but like that [the attack] just now,” Hart said. The joke got a big laugh from Natalya and the rest of the audience.

Saturday marked the second time Bret Hart had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as he was initially inducted as a singles wrestler in 2006. By the end of the evening he’ll join Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Booker T as two-time inductees, as Michaels and Booker are also apart of the Class of 2019 for their involvement in D-Generation X and Harlem Heat, respectively.

WrestleMania weekend will wrap up on Sunday night with WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium. The show’s main event will see Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a “Winner Take All” match.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!