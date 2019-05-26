Bret Hart Discusses Attack at This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Bret Hart played a prominent role this weekend in Las Vegas during both Starrcast and AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV.

At Double Or Nothing, Hart became the person to unveil AEW’s World Championship. The appearance was unannounced and legitimately shocked everyone in attendance, who proceeded to give Hart a rousing ovation.

At Starrcast, Hart took part in a panel where he was asked about the recent situation this year at the WWE’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Hart was on hand to accept the Hall of Fame induction for the late Jim Neidhart and himself, as their tag team, the Hart Foundation, was inducted.

During his speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony, a fan ran on the stage from behind and attacked Hart, wrestling him to the ground. WWE personnel were quick to jump on stage and make the save, including Dash Wilder who dropped the fan with an uppercut as he was being hauled out by security.

“I felt bad that happened. When I think about it now, it’s like you get that stubbornness,” Hart reflected. “I was determined to finish my speech, dammit. I came here for a reason, I wanted to speak about Jim ‘The Anvil,’ I worked hard on my speech. I worked for about two weeks on it, sort of tweaking it.”

Apparently, there was talk of ending his induction speech in the confusion, but Hart would have none of it.

“When this guy interrupted it and tried to ruin it, I thought they were trying to clear everybody out of the ring. I was like, ‘No, I’m not done yet. I didn’t even get warmed up yet.’ I feel bad for what happened to him. It wasn’t such a bad day for me, it was more of a bad day for him,” Hart said.

[H/T to WrestleZone for the transcript.]