Bret Hart to Star in Horror Film ‘Tales From The Dead Zone’ With Corey Feldman

WWE Hall of Famer Bret hart will star in the upcoming horror film Tales From The Dead Zone, according to a press release that dropped on Wednesday.

According to the release the film, “is about a Medical Examiner conducting autopsies on victims of a horrible car crash, who imagines how they may have lived their lives. The anthology links four terrifying stories together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film stars Corey Feldman (The Goonies), is directed by Barry J. Gillis and is described as “a throwback to movies like Creepshow, Tales From The Crypt and Pulp Fiction.”

“I didn’t set out to shoot a movie like any other film, but these comparisons, came up in the dailies, as well as from fans who contacted me after seeing an early trailer,” Gillis said in the release. “If TALES FROM THE DEAD ZONE reminds people of other films, they love from the past, that’s a great honor.”

“We get messages from people, who think it’s a disaster,” he stated in regards to the casting. “It just boggles the mind. To me it’s been a great idea since day one. Both are true professionals, and great actors. I’m happy with their performances.”

Hart’s last appearance in WWE came at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where he was made a two-time Hall of Famer as one half of the Hart Foundation tag team. Fast forward to May 25 and Hart made a surprise appearance at the Double or Nothing event for All Elite Wrestling in Las Vegas.

During Hart’s induction ceremony, a fan ran into the ring and tackled the 61-year-old former world champion. Hart gave an update on what happened during a panel at the Starrcast fan convention during Double or Nothing weekend.

“I was determined to finish my speech, dammit,” Hart said. “I came here for a reason, I wanted to speak about Jim ‘The Anvil,’ I worked hard on my speech. I worked for about two weeks on it, sort of tweaking it.

“When this guy interrupted it and tried to ruin it, I thought they were trying to clear everybody out of the ring,” he continued. “I was like, ‘No, I’m not done yet. I didn’t even get warmed up yet.’ I feel bad for what happened to him. It wasn’t such a bad day for me, it was more of a bad day for him.”

Hart’s previous acting credits include Lonesome Dove: The Series, The Adventures of Sinbad, The Simpsons, The Immortal, Bodyslam and The Detour. He’s also set to star in the horror film The Demented, which Gillis stars in.