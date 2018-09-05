Bret Hart Issues First Official Statement on the Death of Jim Neidhart

Throughout his wrestling career, no man was linked with Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart more than Bret “Hitman” Hart.

The duo were one of the top tag teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning the WWF tag team championships on two occasions. Later, the pair teamed again in the 1997 New Hart Foundation stable.

Upon Neidhart’s death on August 13th, Hart was clearly shell-shocked upon hearing the news. He made a brief post to his social media pages noting that he was saddened and didn’t have the words to express himself at the moment.

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

On Tuesday, Hart did finally issue a formal statement on the passing of his long time tag team partner. You can read the post in its entirety below

“I’ve lost a lot of friends over the past few years. One of the things you realize about getting older is that not everybody is going to get older with you.” – Cormac McCarthy I’m sorry for taking so long in making a statement about the recent passing of my longtime friend and companion Jim “Anvil” Neidhart. No loss has ever dimmed the light in my heart as this one. I loved Jim as more than a brother. He was a one-of-kind character. The most beautiful thing about Jim was how on the longest days and in the most miserable times, he could always make you laugh. He’ll always be the “Anvil”, the big rhino, the tank. He was the best friend I ever had and I owe him for everything good that ever came my way as a pro wrestler.