Bret Hart Reportedly Turned Down WWE RAW Reunion Appearance

While WWE has put together quite an ensemble for this Monday night’s RAW Reunion show, one of the company’s top stars of all time reportedly turned down appearing on the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, former five-time WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart was approached by WWE to appear on the show but turned it down.

There’s no word on why Hart turned down the offer, and it could have been for a number of reasons. RAW takes place in Tampa on Monday, which would be a long flight for the Canadian superstar. Whatever the reason, it’s newsworthy when one of the company’s top stars of the 1990s says “no” to a high profile television appearance.

Earlier this year, Hart appeared for WWE during the Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania weekend. He was there to accept his second induction, this time for his work alongside Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart as the Hart Foundation.

Hart’s most recent televised appearance happened at All Elite Wrestling’s inaugural show, Double Or Nothing, in Las Vegas at the end of May. Hart was the man who unveiled the AEW World Championship belt on the show. Next month at All Out, Adam Page and Chris Jericho will battle to become the first champion.

During a recent appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.), Hart said that he has not signed anything with WWE that prevents him from appearing for AEW. He also said that if he’s presented with a good idea that sounds fun by AEW, WWE, or anyone else, he’s not against coming back and doing something in wrestling.

Below is the updated list of stars confirmed to appear on this Monday Night RAW this week for RAW Reunion.

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* Eric Bischoff

* Eve Torres

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jillian Hall

* Jonathan Coachman

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kaitlyn

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* “Road Dogg” Jesse James

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather

* “The Milion Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase