Brian Christopher Lawler: Wrestling Fans React to Death of ‘Grandmaster Sexay’

Wrestling fans shared their sadness at the news of Brian Christopher Lawler’s death on Sunday. The former WWE Superstar and son of WWE Hall of Jerry “The King” Lawler, who was known as “Grandmaster Sexay,” was 45.

“MY GOD….RIP Brian Christopher aka Grandmaster Sexay! Prayers to Jerry Lawler and the family!” one fan wrote.

“Wrestling loses Brian Christopher and Nikolai Volkoff in the same day… so sad watching PPVs these days and counting how many of ‘the boys’ have passed,” another wrestling fan wrote.

“Too Cool were one of my favourite tag teams as a kid, such a shame to hear the news of Brian Christopher’s passing,” added another.

“[Oh my God] Brian Christopher and Nikolai Volkoff have passed away two people i used to watch all the time growing up from wwe,” one fan wrote.

“RIP Brian Christopher. I think I had every piece of Too Cool merch in 2000,” wrestler Zack Ryder added.

Early Sunday, it was reported that Lawler attempted to hang himself Saturday night. He was rushed to a Tennessee hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

His death came on a tragic day for wrestling. Hours before Christopher’s death, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff died at 70.

Lawler’s death came three weeks after he was arrested for suspected DUI in Tennessee on July 7. He was also arrested in June for allegedly trying to leave a Memphis hotel without paying his bill. In 2009, he was arrested three times, including once for public intoxication and later for not attending a court-ordered in-patient treatment center.

In February, he was also reportedly involved in a fight with Jonathan Clark, a former Impact Wrestling wrestler known as Chase Stevens in the ring, in Indiana. Stevens was arrested for punching Lawler so hard that he required surgery. Lawler told police he was “attacked for no reason but was very confused,” according to the police report. He later admitted to flirting with Chase’s girlfriend.

Lawler joined the WWF in 1997 and left in 2001. He made his later appearance for the WWE at NXT Arrival in February 2014 to join his former Too Cool teammate Scotty 2 Hotty for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Lawler’s famous father Jerry, 68, joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. He wrestled in the WWF from 1992 to 2001 and served as a commentator through December 2016. In April, he said he suffered a stroke before WrestleMania, but made a full recovery. Jerry Lawler also suffered a heart attack on live TV during Raw in 2012.

