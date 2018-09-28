Bubba Ray Dudley Says Liv Morgan Partially to Blame for Brie Bella Botch

Brie Bella’s concussion-inducing botch from Raw on Monday have dominated WWE headlines. Bella has taken her fair share of heat on the matter, but not without a few veterans taking her back. However, Bubba Ray Dudley says that Liv Morgan contributed to the accident.

During his regular appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dudley explained how Morgan’s mistake lead to Bella’s errant kicks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Liv hasn’t been wrestling for a long time. Yeah, she spent time in NXT, she’s on the main roster now, but Liv is not getting a lot of great reps in the ring. It’s not like, she’s in six-mans, but it’s not like she’s out there in a lot of singles matches where she’s truly being able to get those reps in that she needs where she understands how to do everything. So you could tell by the way Liv was feeding her body to Brie, that she was feeding in an incorrect way. Normally, you don’t want to have your shoulders rolled in and your head down when you’re taking those kicks. You want to have your shoulders back and your chin up. You want to have your chest exposed. Basically, the ‘yes’ kick is a clothesline with your shin,” he said.

In the footage, you can see Morgan leaning forward before Bella lands the misplaced strikes.

Crowd POV Of Brie Bella Legit Kicking Liv In The Face! #RAW pic.twitter.com/wbuIc48KsX — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) September 25, 2018

However, Dudley chalks up the incident as part of the risks of being a professional wrestler. Those inherent risks, plus Bella’s long stint away from the ring made for regrettable circumstances.

“S—t happens,” said Bully Ray on the incident. “That’s it. It’s pro wrestling, man. You know how I always talk about ring rust, Dave [Lagreca], wouldn’t it be safe to say that Brie [Bella] still has some ring rust on her? And listen, saying Brie has ring rust on her is not a detriment, or a knock on Brie. Ring rust happens to any and all wrestlers who are not in the ring for a significant amount of time. There are very few guys, and gals, who can jump right back into it and be at the same level that they were,” he said.

Earlier this month Bella suffered another botch where she missed on two suicide dive attempts. Luckily no one was injured but this new chapter in Bella’s WWE career has proven to be a challenging one.

“Plus Brie came back, had a child. I believe in a recent interview she said that with the dive spot, that did not go well, she didn’t realize that she might have been a little bit slower after having the baby. She didn’t have that ‘umph’ anymore. So I can totally understand that, but rust never sleeps. Rust can set in on anybody. Whether it’s a baseball player, football player, pro wrestler. That’s first. So with a little bit of rust that Brie has on her could be showing in the ring.”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]