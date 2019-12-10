Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay Sued for Sexual Harassment by Fox News’ Britt McHenry

Fox News contributor Britt McHenry filed a lawsuit this week against both Fox News and former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay (also known as Tyrus, real name George Murdoch) this week over accusations that Clay had sexually harassed her while the two worked together at the network. According to documents obtained by TMZ, McHenry told network officials about Clay’s harassment on four occasions only to be ignored. McHenry claimed that, as a result of the complaints, she was shunned from the rest of the network and unable to appear on other shows while Clay was given his own weekly show, Un-PC.

Clay first signed with the WWE back in 2006 under a developmental contract and after a stalled run as a monster heel, he found success as the dancing Funkasaurus starting in 2012. He left the company in 2014 and went on to have multiple stints with TNA (Impact) Wrestling from 2014-18. He started appearing on Fox News programming in 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fox News released the following statement regarding the lawsuit — “Ms. McHenry’s lawsuit recycles the same allegations she filed with the New York State Division of Human Rights in October, to which we filed a response on Friday. As we have previously stated, Ms. McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation. We expect all of her claims to be dismissed.”