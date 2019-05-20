Report: Brock Lesnar to Appear on WWE Raw Tonight

Fresh off his shocking win at Money in the Bank on Sunday night, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar is reportedly expected to appear on Monday Night Raw this week at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. While he was not originally booked for the show, Lesnar appeared in the closing moments of the event as the fill-in for an injured Sami Zayn in the Men’s ladder match and yanked down the contract without any real effort.

As a result, Lesnar can now have a world championship match whenever he wants. All signs point to him cashing in on Rollins, who beat him in just three minutes for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. There’s an extra dose of irony if Lesnar cashes in on Rollins, given that “The Architect” famously used his Money in the Bank briefcase to cash in during a match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31, stealing the WWE Championship from “The Beast” without having to pin him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only other announcement for the show thus far is WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s planned announcement for WWE’s newest championship. Online rumors regarding the announcement have ranged from the return of the Hardcore Championship to a new Legends Championship.

Photo: WWE.com