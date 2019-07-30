Watch: Brock Lesnar Brutally Attacks Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

A standard Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler match turned into a bloody affair on Monday Night Raw this week when Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance and attacked Rollins just two weeks before their SummerSlam title match.

Ziggler was able to briefly slow down Rollins, allowing Lesnar to get in the first shot. From there he quickly went after the challenger’s ribs, hitting him with an F-5 on the outside post followed by two directly onto an upright steel chair.

Bleeding from the mouth, Rollins was carried to the back on a stretcher. An ambulance was about to take him out of the arena but instead was stopped at the entrance by Lesnar. “The Beast” then yanked Rollins out of the ambulance and hit him with an F-5 onto a flipped-over stretcher.

The rivalry between Rollins and Lesnar traces back to January when Rollins won the Men’s Royal Rumble match and chose to challenge Lesnar for his title at WrestleMania. He promised he would do whatever it took to get the title off Lesnar, and wound up beating him in just three minutes at the show thanks to a low blow and three consecutive Curb Stomps.

Lesnar managed to win the Money in the Bank contract a month later and almost immediately turned his attention back to Rollins. After a number of failed cash-ins, he finally successfully used the contract at Extreme Rules and beat Rollins for the title in quick fashion. Rollins won a 10-man battle royal the following night to earn a rematch.

Other title matches announced for SummerSlam include Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Ember Moon, United States Champion A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton.