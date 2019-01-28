Internet Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Hilarious Faces During Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal Championship over Finn Balor Sunday night at the Royal Rumble. And while the match ended up a little more competitive than some may have thought, it’s something else that sparked a lot of conversation on social media Sunday night.

The hilarious faces that Lesnar made during the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The finish saw Balor hit his Coup De Grace for a two count, which was immediately turned into a Kimura Lock by Lesnar. Balor hung on as long as he could, be he eventually tapped out. All the while, Lesnar was looking at him like a crazed maniac.

It also caused some fans to remember this funny moment from WrestleMania XXX.

And this.

In the end, maybe some of just needed to smile after what was kind of a lackluster Royal Rumble event. While hopes were high heading into the Royal Rumble, it would be an understatement to say the show fell a bit below those expectations.